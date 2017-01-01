More Crime Prevention Tips
The LAPD is dedicated to enhancing public safety and reducing the fear and the incidence of crime. But there are many things each and every community member can do to reduce his or her chances of becoming a victim. Below are crime prevention tips for your home, your business, yourself and your family. We urge you to familiarize yourself with the information contained in this section and to make crime prevention a part of your life.
Crime Prevention Topics
- Business
- Community Awareness with Explosives
- Disabled
- Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault
- Drug Abuse
- Fraud Prevention
- Hate Crimes
- Home
- Halloween
- Heat Wave Emergency Information
- Miscellaneous Crime Tips
- Neighborhood Watch
- School
- Self Protection and Personal Safety
- Senior Citizens
- Tourist Victimization Prevention
- Vehicles
- Young People
- Vacation and Travel Security
- Violence Prevention
- 4th of July Gunfire Reduction Program
- Halloween Safety [PDF]
- Holiday Crime Prevention [PDF]
Holiday Crime Prevention {Spanish}
- New Years Eve Gunfire Reduction Program
Crime Prevention Tips for the Home
- Burglary Prevention [PDF]
- Burglary Prevention Brochure [PDF]
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design [PDF]
- Residential Burglary Prevention (Spanish) [PDF]
- Home Security [PDF]
- Home Security II [PDF]
- Home Security Hardware [PDF]
- Home Security Hardware II [PDF]
- Apartment Watch
- How Can I Make My Home Safer? [PDF]
- Apartment Flyer [PDF]
- Apartment Safety [PDF]
- Home Security Checklist [PDF]
Crime Prevention Tips for Business
- Shoplifting & Internal Theft Protection [PDF]
- Taking Crime Prevention to Work
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse in the Workplace
- Office Creepers
- Protecting Company Information
- Small Business Crime Prevention
- Preventing Arson & Vandalism [PDF]
- Business Robberies [PDF]
- Business Travel [PDF]
Crime Prevention Tips for Vehicles
- Vehicle Security [PDF]
- How can I Reduce my Risk of Being Carjacked [PDF]
- Carjacking Prevention [PDF]
- How can I Reduce the Risk of My Vehicle Being Stolen [PDF]
- Auto Theft
- Vehicle License Plate Safety Tips
- Carjacking
- Staged Collision
- Es Su Eleccion (Spanish) - Child Seat Safety Brochure [PDF]
- The Perfect Gift - Child Safety Seat Brochure [PDF]
- El Regalo Perfecto (Spanish) - Child Safety Seat Brochure [PDF]
- Proteja A Su Bebe Ahora ... Y Despues (Spanish) [PDF]
- Child Safety Seat Brochure (Vietnamese) [PDF]
- Child Safety Seat Brochure (Japanese) [PDF]
- Child Safety Seat Brochure (Chinese) [PDF]
- Child Safety Seat Brochure (Korean) [PDF]
- It's Your Choice - Child Seat Safety Brochure [PDF]
- Preventing Staged Collision [PDF]
Crime Prevention Tips for Young People
- Babysitting Safety [PDF]
- Child Abuse [PDF]
- Child Safety [PDF]
- Abuso Del Nino (Spanish) [PDF]
- Prevention of Crimes Against Children (Spanish) [PDF]
- What can I Do to Keep my Kids from Joining a Gang? [PDF]
- How can I Protect Kids from Crime and Violence? [PDF]
- 10 Things Kids Can Do To Stop Violence
- Narcotics/Drug Crime Prevention Page
- Back to School [PDF]
- Community Helper Scramble Game [PDF]
- Crossword Puzzle [PDF]
- Gun Safety Rules Game [PDF]
- Playground Game [PDF]
- Safety Maze Game [PDF]
- "What If..." Game [PDF]
- Teens We Need You [PDF]
- MySpace.com Tips [PDF]
Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention Tips
- VINE - Domestic Violence Program
- Violence in the Family—It's Everyone's Concern [PDF]
- What Can I do About Domestic Violence [PDF]
- Battered Women [PDF]
- Preventing Sexual Assault [PDF]
- Domestic Violence - The Hidden Crime [PDF]
- Illegal Dumping [PDF]
- Neighborhood Watch [PDF]
- Neighborhood Watch Brochure [PDF]
- Neighborhood Watch (Spanish) [PDF]
- Neighborhood Watch—Organizer's Guide [PDF]
- Getting Together to Fight Crime
- Neighborhood Watch Sign Installation Application [PDF]
- Neighborhood Watch Sign Specifications [PDF]
- Take A Stand [PDF]
- Taking Back the Neighborhood [PDF]
- Things Neighbors Can Do [PDF]
- Can I Help Make My Children's School Safer [PDF]
- What Can I do to Keep My Kids From Joining a Gang? [PDF]
- Drug Free School Zone [PDF]
Crime Prevention Tips for the School
Crime Prevention Tips for Senior Citizens
- How can Senior Citizens Protect Themselves Against Crime? [PDF]
- Elder Abuse [PDF]
- Crime Prevention Tips for Seniors [PDF]
- Safety for Seniors
- Senior Crime Prevention [PDF]
- Safer Seniors [PDF]
- Talking with Kids about Drugs
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse in the Workplace
- How Can I Help a Friend With a Drug or Alcohol Problem? [PDF]
- Alcohol is the Number One Problem [PDF]
- Drug Abuse on the Job [PDF]
- Inhalants & Marijuana [PDF]
Self Protection and Personal Safety Tips
- ATM Awareness
- ATM Crime Prevention [PDF]
- Carjacking
- Carjacking Prevention [PDF]
- How Can I Reduce My Risk of Being Assaulted Already? [PDF]
- How can I Reduce the Risk of My Vehicle Being Carjacked [PDF]
- Identity Theft Prevention
- Identity Theft Prevention Brochure [PDF]
- Internet Crime Prevention [PDF]
- Halloween Safety Tips
- Halloween Safety Brochure [PDF]
- Make Robbery Risky [PDF]
- Office Creeper [PDF]
- Personal Security [PDF]
- Personal Security Brochure [PDF]
- Personal Security (Spanish) [PDF]
- Personal Security (Thai) [PDF]
- Protect Your Privacy [PDF]
- Raising Street Wise Kids
- Rape Prevention [PDF]
- Real Estate Fraud [PDF]
- Robbery Prevention [PDF]
- Street Sense [PDF]
- Street Smarts
- Telemarketing Fraud [PDF]
- Telemarketing Scams and What to Look For
- Check, Credit Card & Refund [PDF]
- Con Games [PDF]
- Hi Tech Crime Prevention [PDF]
- Identity Theft Prevention Brochure [PDF]
- What can be Done About Identity Theft
- Internet Crime Prevention [PDF]
- Know Your Charity
- Preventing Fraud
- Real Estate Fraud
- Real Estate Fraud Brochure [PDF]
- Telemarketing Fraud [PDF]
- Telemarketing Scams and What to Look For
- LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division
Crime Prevention Tips for the Disabled
- Crime Prevention Tips for the Disabled [PDF]
- Crime Prevention Tips for People with Physical Disabilities
- Violence Prevention: A Vision of Hope [PDF]
- Making Peace—Tips on Managing Conflict
- Making Children, Families, and Communities Safer from Violence
- 10 Things Adults Can do to Stop Violence
- 10 Things Kids Can Do to Stop Violence
- Managing Conflict [PDF]
- Media Violence [PDF]
- Violence Prevention Checklist [PDF]
- Violence with Weapons [PDF]
- Hate Crime Circular
- Hate Crime Circular (Spanish) [PDF]
- Church Arson Prevention
- Get Informed: Hate Crimes
- Visiting Los Angeles
- Marine & Boat Security [PDF]
- Vacation Security [PDF]
- Business Travel Safety [PDF]
- Recreational Security [PDF]
- Family Travel Safety
- How Can I Make Travel Safer and More Enjoyable? [PDF]
LAPD Crime Prevention Lesson Plans
- Robbery Prevention
- Burglary Prevention
- Credit Card Precautions
- Check Cashing Precautions
- Shoplift Prevention
- Loitering
- Power Failures
- Bomb Threats
- Gasoline Theft
- Protecting Yourself When It's Hot Outside
- Heat Wave Emergency [PDF]
- Weapons in the Home
- Incendiary & Explosive Devices(IDE's) [PDF]
- Vandalism/Graffiti Prevention
- National Crime Prevention Council
- If You Have Been a Victim of a Crime
- The Rights of Crime Victims in California [PDF]
- Design Out Crime -- City of Los Angeles
- Holiday Safety Tips
- Safe Party Tips [PDF]
- What to Do During a Rolling Blackout [PDF]
- MySpace.com Tips [PDF]
- Stop Animal Cruelty [PDF]
