More Crime Prevention Tips

The LAPD is dedicated to enhancing public safety and reducing the fear and the incidence of crime. But there are many things each and every community member can do to reduce his or her chances of becoming a victim. Below are crime prevention tips for your home, your business, yourself and your family. We urge you to familiarize yourself with the information contained in this section and to make crime prevention a part of your life.

Crime Prevention Topics

Holiday Crime Prevention

Crime Prevention Tips for the Home

     

Crime Prevention Tips for Business

Crime Prevention Tips for Vehicles

     

Crime Prevention Tips for Young People

     

Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention Tips

     

Neighborhood Watch Tips